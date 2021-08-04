Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Motorists should expect delays on Highway 14 through Courtland

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists can expect delays for road maintenance on Highway 14 through Courtland between Aug. 9-10, weather permitting.

Highway 14 through the city of Courtland will be resurfaced with mill and overlay.

“Pay attention to the signs, pay attention to the flaggers, put your phones away and just drive slow as you go through,” MnDOT Assistant District Engineer of Operations Charlie Kremer advised.

Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers, and parking will not be allowed along Highway 14 in the construction area.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of incidents from Friday
Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault

Latest News

Motorists should expect delays on Highway 14 through Courtland
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
County workers credit the weather and lack of rain delays for being ahead of schedule
Riverfront Drive, Highway 14 construction nearing completion
Riverfront Drive, Highway 14 construction nearing completion
Riverfront Drive, Highway 14 construction nearing completion