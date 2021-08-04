Motorists should expect delays on Highway 14 through Courtland

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists can expect delays for road maintenance on Highway 14 through Courtland between Aug. 9-10, weather permitting.

Highway 14 through the city of Courtland will be resurfaced with mill and overlay.

“Pay attention to the signs, pay attention to the flaggers, put your phones away and just drive slow as you go through,” MnDOT Assistant District Engineer of Operations Charlie Kremer advised.

Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers, and parking will not be allowed along Highway 14 in the construction area.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.