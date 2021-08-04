Your Photos
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete

Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather delays.
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather delays.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather delays.

The detour on the first phase of highway 60 construction has been lifted on the stretch.

Phase two of construction now begins from Elysian to county road thirteen in Waterville.

MnDOT says traffic is being detoured to Highway 13 in Waterville, Tetonka Lake Road, Le Sueur County Road 11, and Highway 60.

Updates in this portion of Highway 60 will include pavement improvements as well as making the road more A-D-A compliant.

Construction is expected to wrap in mid-October.

The total cost of the construction was $20,167,682.

