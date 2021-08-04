Riverfront Drive, Highway 14 construction nearing completion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County says the Highway 14-Riverfront Drive construction project is ahead of schedule and should be done in the next couple of weeks.

County workers credit the weather and lack of rain delays.

They still need to finish a final level of pavement and get all of the signage at the end of the month.

”We are looking at if the weather cooperates, we will be able to have the road open before school resumes. So, that was really our goal, and you try to build yourself enough time. You never know with Minnesota summer and springs what kind of weather you are exactly going to get. We are very fortunate this year and had a good project team with our contractors and the city and the state and it all went very well,” Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges explained.

The county is still telling the public to stay off of the roundabouts until the cones and construction barriers are taken down.

