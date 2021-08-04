South Central College offering express enrollment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is offering express enrollment for the upcoming school year.

SCC says express enrollment will allow students to apply, get admitted, and registered for classes all on the same day for classes that begin Aug. 23.

“I know that students and some people are still trying to make decisions on whether to attend or not which is why we decided to go ahead and offer the express enrollment,” SCC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Judy Endres said.

South Central College’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses have been fully open since last May. Online and hybrid options are still available for students.

