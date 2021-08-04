Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding the alarm on the rise of unruly passengers during flights.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules. Many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation — particularly as conditions in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
Minnesota FFA and 4-H members pose for a photo with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at...
Minnesota FFA, 4-H members encouraged to design specialized agricultural license plate
Walz farmfest
Governor Walz visits Farmfest
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather