Amazon pushes back its return-to-office date

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SEATTLE - Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant.

Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Instead, the company said Thursday that unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office.

The surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has upended many companies’ plans to bring office workers back this fall, a drive already complicated by efforts to accommodate widespread employee preference for flexible remote work policies, and debates over how to handle vaccine and masking policies.

Other companies that have postponed reopening plans include Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Lyft.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Florida, Georgia, Louisiana account for nearly 40% of U.S. hospitalizations

— Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus and delta variant

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for international travelers

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

