Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

BENCHS benefiting from RibFest volunteers

For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name
For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name
For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They are looking for ticket scanners, shuttle drivers and reserved seat volunteers.

For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name.

Staff says it’s a great way for them to raise money for expenses like beds, food, cat litter, toys and treats.

”The more volunteers we get just really shows the support that community has for BENCHS and also the donations received that RibFest would give BENCHS could just really help in so many ways. Right now, we ae in the heart of kitten season which means we have an abundance of kittens and cats that requires so many supplies,” BENCHS shelter manager, Emily Braatn said.

RibFest is looking for volunteers for tonight and the remainder of the event.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a...
State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete
Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Minnesota Farmfest Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Morgan, Minn.
Gov. Tim Walz visits Farmfest