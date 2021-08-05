BENCHS benefiting from RibFest volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They are looking for ticket scanners, shuttle drivers and reserved seat volunteers.

For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name.

Staff says it’s a great way for them to raise money for expenses like beds, food, cat litter, toys and treats.

”The more volunteers we get just really shows the support that community has for BENCHS and also the donations received that RibFest would give BENCHS could just really help in so many ways. Right now, we ae in the heart of kitten season which means we have an abundance of kittens and cats that requires so many supplies,” BENCHS shelter manager, Emily Braatn said.

RibFest is looking for volunteers for tonight and the remainder of the event.

