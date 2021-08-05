Your Photos
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

