Drought conditions impact Minnesota River levels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cutting through Mankato lies the beauty of the Minnesota River. Winding and twisting through the river valley. But the recent drought has changed the rushing river into something we have not seen in decades.

According to the National Weather Service, although droughts are not uncommon in Minnesota, the one that we are currently seeing is one of the worst in years: the river is at 1.18 feet, the lowest it has been since 1988.

This drought comes after the wettest decade ever seen in Minnesota.

“We do get dry years, we got spoiled by having so many wet years. It is important to remember that even when we are just flushed with water for a long period of time to keep in mind you still need to plan on how to do things when we do have a dry period of time.”

The low levels in bodies of water can have a widespread impact on the environment.

“It can be really hard on wildlife in a certain year where they don’t find the water they don’t find the plants that they need for food.”

The prolonged time without rain it leaves areas like Martin County in the extreme drought range. Historically, hydrologist Craig Schmidt says August and September have been the driest months in the year even in years of normal rainfall. As the drier months are now underway it does not look like change is coming soon.

“It is called a stagnant pattern a dome of high pressure is not allowing major storm systems to move through, it is not allowing that instability and we are going to continue to see that the pattern does not look like there is going to be any major changes.”

