Mankato Marathon, Minnesota Senior Games seeking volunteers

The Mankato Marathon needs around 500 volunteers, while 120 are needed for the Minnesota Senior Games
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senior Games will be held in Mankato between Aug. 12-15.

They have events including swimming, volleyball, tennis and track and field.

MORE: Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato

The Mankato Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 15-16.

They need volunteers along the course, at the expo, and to assist with setting up and taking down.

The Mankato Marathon needs around 500 volunteers, while 120 are needed for the Minnesota Senior Games.

”The support from the community and our volunteers is crucial to make sure we can pull off a really successful event and allow participants and visitors to really see how Mankato can come together to provide a top-notch race event,” explained Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director at Visit Mankato.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Minnesota Senior Games website and Mankato Marathon website for more information.

