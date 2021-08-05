Your Photos
MDH: 878 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 878 new cases of COVID-19.

The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 616,784. Of those total cases, 43,576 are health care workers.

There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,688. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,517.

There are 603,559 people who are no longer isolated.

33,538 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,796 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,747,709.

Statewide, 3,183,305 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 3,011,093 people have completed the vaccine series. 67.7 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. 92 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 57 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 52 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 53 percent in Brown County, and 49 percent in LeSueur County.

For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

