North Mankato accepting applications for firefighters

N. Mankato Fire Department seeks firefighters.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department is recruiting new firefighter members.

The department currently has 34 firefighters with seven having more than 20 years of service.

“Every year or two we look to add a handful of new firefighters to the department, so we always have a couple of people in the training process while other firefighters are nearing their retirement dates. It’s an excellent way to give back to your community, you become part of a large team, and a large family,” said North Mankato Fire Chief Dan Giefer.

For more information the department is hosting an open house at Fire Station Number 2 on Howard Dr. in North Mankato on August 24 at 7 p.m. Candidates will go over the eligibility requirements, training process and more.

It’s encouraged to bring your spouse or significant other.

For more information or to apply online visit Membership Requirements | City of North Mankato

