North Mankato PD seeks police reserve members

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is accepting applications for membership in its police reserves.

Duties include working at various community events and patrolling parks and areas of the city as directed. Training and uniforms are provided.

“Members primarily help with public events where we need extra uniform presence for safety, such as Fun Days, parades. The reserves are a non-sworn or non-licensed entity, so they don’t have formal arrest powers,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson explained.

In the month of August, the North Mankato Fire Department and Police Reserve are hiring! Join us at Fire Station #2 to... Posted by City of North Mankato, Minnesota on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply. Finalists of the application process must pass a background check.

Applications can be picked up at the North Mankato Police Annex, located at 1001 Belgrade Avenue, during business hours.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.