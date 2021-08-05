Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was struggling after falling off a paddleboard.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 11:30 a.m. on the west shore of East Lake Okoboji.
Brandon Urban of Omaha, Nebraska swam to his son, who was entangled in weeds and having trouble staying above water.
The 41-year-old rescued his son, then became entangled in weeds himself.
Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.
Friends were able to find him underwater and brought him to shore where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
Urban was pronounced dead at the hospital.
