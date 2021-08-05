Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was struggling after falling off a paddleboard.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 11:30 a.m. on the west shore of East Lake Okoboji.

Brandon Urban of Omaha, Nebraska swam to his son, who was entangled in weeds and having trouble staying above water.

The 41-year-old rescued his son, then became entangled in weeds himself.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Friends were able to find him underwater and brought him to shore where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Urban was pronounced dead at the hospital.

