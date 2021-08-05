Your Photos
Preventing Rental Evictions Program aims at helping both renters and landlords

PREP is put together by the Minnesota Valley Action Council and the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership
Rent sign
Rent sign(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership and Minnesota Valley Action Council have formed the Preventing Rental Evictions Program or as they call it, PREP.

It aims to help landlords and tenants to find common ground and form agreements. The program comes after the eviction moratorium was extended by the Supreme Court.

“It is really, uniquely designed for the local Blue Earth area it is specific to Blue Earth County tenants,” Chief Executive Officer for the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership Chad Adams said. “I think a lot of tenants and landlords should be assured that there has been a lot of local participation and partnership on this program.”

The program is officially taking applicants and those who are interested are encourages to call either the Minnesota Valley Action Council or the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.

