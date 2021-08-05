Your Photos
Redwood Falls authorities seek missing person

The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.

Walters left Redwood Falls on August 4th en route to Olivia but did not arrive at his location. Dale was last seen driving a 2002 Ford Escort bearing Minnesota license plate 124XUR.

If you have contact with Mr. Schliewe or see his vehicle police ask that you call 911.

