State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THREE LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a semi in Redwood County.

A legislative aide for Sen. Melisa Franzen says Franzen and state Auditor Julie Blaha were injured Wednesday while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County. The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a Jeep Cherokee driven by Blaha collided with a semi at an intersection in Three Lakes Township about 5:00 p.m.

Both women were taken to Redwood Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The semi-driver was not injured.

Farmfest is a three-day agricultural show in southwestern Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

