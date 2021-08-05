Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Spring, Texas.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system.

Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17.

About 30 people were hospitalized as a result, and 200 people have joined a lawsuit against Six Flags, which owns the water park.

Six Flags did not identify the company that installed the system.

The park was reopening to the public Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete
(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
Minnesota $100 vaccine reward program opens today
Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Minnesota Farmfest Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Morgan, Minn.
Gov. Tim Walz visits Farmfest

Latest News

The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
Redwood Falls authorities seek missing person
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town