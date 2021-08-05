Your Photos
Veterans memorial includes plans for statue of female service member

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County Commissioners approved six U.S. Military Bronze Statues for the Martin County Veteran’s Memorial Site, with plans to include a female service member.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners debated on how to incorporate statues honoring women who served in the armed forces.

Plans are for statues to represent World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, present-day Afghanistan and Iraq and a Navy statue.

“Because of our desire to be equitable non-discriminatory will have women in there someplace, the plan was to maybe have it later, but we will do it in the next 18 months,” Martin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Elliot Beljard said.

City officials say the female statue should either be from the Afghanistan/Iraq War — since women were not in combat in prior wars — or have the statue be a Navy Sailor.

Final plans continue to be discussed.

Two statues will be completed at six-month intervals at a cost of $240,330, made possible through state funding.

