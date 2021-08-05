Vikings Training Camp: Halfway point, day two of padded practices

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve made it to the one-week mark of Vikings Training Camp with Wednesday being the second day of padded practices.

We’ve already seen a number of changes, expected and unexpected, on offense and defense throughout camp.

Vikings coaches have gotten creative on offense since being down three quarterbacks to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Kirk Cousins, along with Nate Stanley, will return on Thursday.

More good news for Minnesota at the start of practice when rookies Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis both put on the pads for the first time in camp.

“It’s gone well. Like we were talking about, having some vets in and also having some young guys that are learning the game. It’s a good mix and it’s a good group to gel together. The chemistry has been pretty good as far as that goes. Obviously, you have to stay on top of the day-to-day. Also, as the games start coming around, thing get a little more detailed,” Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith said.

“There’s a lot of competition in that room and guys are fighting for a job, so I think that’s made a lot of guys level come up,” Vikings assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Andre Patterson said.

On Tuesday, the Vikings parted ways with 2020 first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney following his indictment for felony assault.

“It’s sad to say, but the NFL is out of sight out of mind. You get hurt and you’re injured, the train keeps moving. It never stops of anybody. That’s just the way this league is. He hasn’t been here, he hasn’t been practicing, he hasn’t been around a group. Other than the guys feeling because they have a relationship with him, but when it comes to the football part of it, he hasn’t been here so there really hasn’t been an adjustment factor there,” Patterson added.

Moving forward, coach Zimmer said we’ll see ‘much needed’ work done to improve all three phases of the game ahead of next week’s pre-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

