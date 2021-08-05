Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walz supports emergency relief for drought-stricken farms in Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz visits farmers amid drought
Gov. Tim Walz visits farmers amid drought(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz and a top state lawmakers say they will support an emergency financial relief package for farmers in Minnesota, where most of the state is in a severe or extreme drought.

Walz says he would support an aid package in a special session next month.

The governor got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County Wednesday from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief. Agriculture officials say livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 97.41% of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, with 78.64% of Minnesota under severe drought and 35.08% of the state in extreme drought. Historical impacts of extreme drought in Minnesota include record-low surface waters, emergency grazing and haying authorizations, early corn harvests, fish kills, and leaves on trees changing color earlier in the year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows nearly the entire state in some stage of drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows nearly the entire state in some stage of drought.(USDA/NOAA)

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a...
State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete
Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Minnesota Farmfest Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Morgan, Minn.
Gov. Tim Walz visits Farmfest

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
(Source: AP)
MDH: 878 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths
The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
Redwood Falls authorities seek missing person
On this Throwback Thursday, Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning go back to the...
Churning butter with Farmamerica