Women with Heart Luncheon highlights the importance of mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Uniting women in the region to make a difference is the sole purpose of the Women with Heart Luncheon.

This year, over 700 guests attended the luncheon to promote women in the area and everything they do for the communities in the greater Mankato area.

“Celebrating women, I think we can always do that. I think that we are really tough on ourselves, so to be able to all be here together is impactful,” Women with Heart Committee Chair Tamera Saar said.

The theme this year was destigmatizing mental health.

“I think that people need to realize that they are not alone and there is a lot of it out there,” Saar said.

Two of the keynote speakers have first-hand experience with mental health.

Kendall Grund is an incoming senior at Mankato West High School, and Kobi Shuck graduated from Mankato West and will be a freshman at Gustavus Adolphus College this fall.

They were chosen for their work with Project for Teens and showing resilience in a time of unspeakable doubt.

“I got put on anti-depressants, went to therapy, and I kind of rolled with it,” Grund said. “Until the summer before sophomore year, my dad passed away unexpectedly.”

“Three years later, he ended up passing away, and I don’t think my grief kicked in then, but it did about a year and a half later. My mom helped me through that, but realized she didn’t have the tools to help me. So, I, like Kendall, went to therapy,” Shuck recalled.

The teens raised awareness about mental health and how to cope with it to a crowd of women willing to learn and broaden their horizons.

“I didn’t want to go to school, didn’t want to see my friends. I have now worked through that and have now become myself again,” Shuck said.

“It’s kind of amazing to see how far I have gotten since then. It has only been two years, but it has been two years enough where I can realize growth,” Grund added.

