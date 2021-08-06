Your Photos
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors

The five-story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan Construction
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The $16.2 million project has been in the works for almost a decade.

The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan Construction.

It boasts service parking, six luxury apartments and a fitness center.

The fourth floor is completely open and apartments are located on the fifth floor.

The Plaza is in the center of Mankato between downtown and old town.

According to Bridge Plaza staff the building will add a certain sense to the Mankato community.

”People are just passing by Mankato and all of a sudden, they look and they see this beautiful building . It’s like somebody opening up flowers, you know it is just like walking into something that is absolutely beautiful. What a compliment to Mankato to have this for people who are coming from outside to be able to see a beautiful building and know that Mankato, we are all about this,”

The ribbon cutting ceremony including Mankato mayor Najwa Massad, developer Mike Brennan, music by City Mouse and food from Fireman’s NNQ and a building tour.

