Brown County Historical Society hosts annual book sale

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of bookworms stocked up on new reads Friday-- all for a good cause.

Each year, the Brown County Historical Society hosts a book sale to raise money in support of its programming.

The society works to collect and preserve the history of the county. Its museum is located on Broadway in New Ulm.

People stopped by the museum annex and thumbed through a variety of books, DVDs and puzzles.

The sale was cancelled last year, and volunteers said they are happy to be back.

“We’re having our annual used book sale as a fundraiser for the museum. We probably have two years worth of books here this time,” stated Lissa Bibel, a book sale volunteer. “We have a large group of volunteers who just seem to enjoy books. Plus, all of these people who have come to buy enjoy books, and it’s just delightful to sort them, to look at them, to shop for them, and there’s some really good bargains.”

