Brown County Historical Society hosts annual book sale

Shopper flips through a book
Shopper flips through a book(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of bookworms stocked up on new reads Friday-- all for a good cause.

Each year, the Brown County Historical Society hosts a book sale to raise money in support of its programming.

The society works to collect and preserve the history of the county. Its museum is located on Broadway in New Ulm.

People stopped by the museum annex and thumbed through a variety of books, DVDs and puzzles.

The sale was cancelled last year, and volunteers said they are happy to be back.

“We’re having our annual used book sale as a fundraiser for the museum. We probably have two years worth of books here this time,” stated Lissa Bibel, a book sale volunteer. “We have a large group of volunteers who just seem to enjoy books. Plus, all of these people who have come to buy enjoy books, and it’s just delightful to sort them, to look at them, to shop for them, and there’s some really good bargains.”

The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Instead of school supplies, kids got backpacks, haircuts and tennis shoes at no charge
Mankato Salvation Army preparing students for getting back to school
