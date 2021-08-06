Despite rain chances, city of Mankato reminds residents of water conservation efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Although rain is in the forecast, Mankato is expected to remain in a drought status. The city says this makes ongoing water conservation efforts more important than ever. As quality water is a limited and precious resource, the city’s goal is to provide community members access to high quality drinking water and also ensure water is available for other important uses, such as fighting fires.

According to the city, the even/odd lawn watering program is one way residents can help conserve water. Mankato officials say lawn watering uses a significant amount of the city’s water supply.

The program is designed to help reduce the production load on Mankato’s Water Treatment Plant by more than half on a daily basis, according to Kyle Hinrichs, Superintendent of Mankato’s Water Treatment Plant. “When water consumption is high, our system is working pretty hard,” Hinrichs said in a statement. “If worked too hard, there could be system failures. While we do have a back-up plan in place, our best course of action is conserving water and reducing its usage.”

Residents can listen to the latest episode of the Mankato CityStream podcast, which focuses on what the City of Mankato is doing to conserve water, the importance of water conservation and how community members can help preserve this important resource.

The city also says reducing water usage saves energy and money. By following the water savings tips below, Mankato officials says residents can see an estimated savings of $4.59 per every 748 gallons used. Combined, more than $575 is saved over the course of a year.

Water saving tips:

Stop leaks. Dripping faucets can waste about 2,000 gallons of water each year.

Leaky toilets can waste as much as 200 gallons a day. To check toilets for possible leaks, place food coloring in the toilet tank. Do not flush. There is a leak if color is seen in the toilet bowl.

Consider replacing toilets and clothes washers if they are not water efficient. A 1.6-gallon-per-flush toilet is water efficient. Generally, toilets purchased after 1992 meet this standard.

When doing laundry, match water level to load size.

Turn off water while brushing teeth to save 25 gallons a month.

Set a kitchen timer when watering the lawn or garden as a reminder to stop. A running hose can discharge up to 10 gallons a minute.

Run dishwasher when full. It can save up to 1,000 gallons a month.

Spread a layer of organic mulch around plants to help retain moisture, which can save water, time and money.

Check drain hoses on automatic water softeners. There is a leak if water runs into the drain while softener is not regenerating.

Turn off water while shaving to save up to 300 gallons a month.

Shorten showers by a minute or two to save up to 150 gallons per month.

By using a water-efficient showerhead, up to 750 gallons a month can be saved. They are generally inexpensive and easy to install.

