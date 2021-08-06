Emergency haying and grazing now allowed on some CRP land

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota farmers impacted by the drought now have an opportunity to request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands, or CRP lands, in 79 counties.

CRP is a land conservation program administered by the Farm Service Agency, or FSA. In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers who enroll in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production.

But now, farmers can use CRP lands for emergency haying and grazing on a county-by-county basis, when a county is designated as level “D2 Drought - Severe” under the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The move especially impacts livestock producers, who need hay for their herds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the change on Wednesday.

Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota), who has been pushing for similar legislation, says the move will help farmers who are faced with the transportation cost of having to ship hay due to the drought.

“So allowing farmers to graze and especially hay on conservation land, just will produce another source of hay for them right when they need it the most,” she said.

State leaders also continue to reach out to farmers.

In a virtual roundtable discussion with farmers, Gov. Tim Walz (DFL - Minnesota) announced that the federal government is providing disaster mitigation to states impacted by drought and wildfires.

“Looks like Minnesota’s share will be around $17 million or so like that. We don’t understand quite now the ability to use that is, but what I would say is we’re going to be informed of how we should use it by these conversations,” said Walz.

Producers interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres must notify their FSA county office before starting any activities. This includes accessing CRP acres held by someone else.

Emergency haying and grazing status is updated each Thursday.

