Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested

RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Renville County.

Authorities were called to a home in the 100 block of Main Street North in Renville just before 10:15 Thursday night to the report of a man being shot. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, life saving efforts were attempted but the man was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody and is being held in the Renville County Jail in Olivia. The sheriff’s office says formal charges are expected in the coming days.

Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Renville Police, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA continue to investigate.

