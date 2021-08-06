Your Photos
Mankato Salvation Army preparing students for getting back to school

Instead of school supplies, students received backpacks, haircuts and tennis shoes at no charge
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The back-to-school community fair was focused around getting kids ready for school, but in a different way than in years past.

Instead of school supplies, kids got backpacks, haircuts and tennis shoes at no charge.

The Salvation Army also also gave away some twenty dollar vouchers for their Family Store and some free food from a participating food vendor.

”So we recognize that poverty is not something children would choose and poverty is not something that most people would choose. So, for us to be able to stop everything that we are doing and say you know what let’s fix this situation. Is just a really simple thing, but it matters so much to these children,” Salvation Army, LT. andy wheeler said.

Participating vendors included MVAC, Blue Earth County library and Northside Hair Co.

”This will take away some of those things that people can judge about. If you have new shoes people won’t be like ‘oh look at their shoes, they are so bad and torn up, because you have new shoes. It’s the same with backpacks, with haircuts like ‘oh their haircut like their hair is so overgrown. That is not a thing that will happen as much now,” Salvation Army volunteer, Nevaeh Wheeler said.

