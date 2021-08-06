Your Photos
MDA highlights partnership to end hunger with Second Harvest Heartland

By Lauren Andrego
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — One in 10 Minnesotans and one in seven Minnesota children don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

At Farmfest, Second Harvest Heartland is showcasing its partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the increasingly critical role farmers play in ending hunger across the state.

The Department of Agriculture’s booth displays all the food and resources grown and produced across Minnesota, and where they go.

Second Harvest Heartland says food insecurity has only heightened since the pandemic began.

“A lot of people think of hunger as being an inner-city or urban issue, but it can be an issue in rural Minnesota,” MDA Commissioner Thom Peterson said. “A lot of times we don’t have grocery stores in some smaller towns. We have an older population. So having those nutritional foods available, and connecting with Second Harvest to make donations of protein and fresh fruit and vegetables is extremely important.”

“In St. James, Minnesota, we do a large produce distribution still. We’ve done them for the last 15 months. We’re seeing 500 families access that help there still,” Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole explained. “Those are staggering numbers, and we just want people to know that people still need help, and we stand with this community in getting through this tough time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity, Second Harvest Heartland is here to help. You can go to 2-harvest.org/gethelp to learn more.

MDA highlights partnership to end hunger with Second Harvest Heartland
