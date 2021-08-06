MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, MSU Mankato will implement a face mask requirement regardless of vaccination status.

In a note to the campus community posted to the University’s website Friday afternoon, President Edward Inch said the raising number of cases of COVID-19 in the area is being the requirement for indoor spaces.

In part, Inch’s note says: “Effective Monday, Aug. 9, all students, employees, visitors, contractors and vendors of Minnesota State Mankato are required to wear a face covering over both the nose and mouth when entering a campus building regardless of vaccination status. This action is being employed under MDH and Minnesota State system guidance and in care for the wellbeing of our campus community. We will continue to monitor trends within the region, but the current face covering requirement will remain in place for at least 14 days.”

You can see President Inch’s full statement here

