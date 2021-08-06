Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State University-Mankato
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, MSU Mankato will implement a face mask requirement regardless of vaccination status.

In a note to the campus community posted to the University’s website Friday afternoon, President Edward Inch said the raising number of cases of COVID-19 in the area is being the requirement for indoor spaces.

In part, Inch’s note says: “Effective Monday, Aug. 9, all students, employees, visitors, contractors and vendors of Minnesota State Mankato are required to wear a face covering over both the nose and mouth when entering a campus building regardless of vaccination status. This action is being employed under MDH and Minnesota State system guidance and in care for the wellbeing of our campus community. We will continue to monitor trends within the region, but the current face covering requirement will remain in place for at least 14 days.”

You can see President Inch’s full statement here

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a...
State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
UPDATE: Missing Redwood Falls man found “safe and sound”
Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested

Latest News

Target says it will not require its downtown Minneapolis headquarters employees to return to...
Target won’t require office workers to return before 2022
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban