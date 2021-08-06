New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce releases scooter safety guidelines

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce urges kids under the age of twelve to not use the scooters and the age group of twelve to eighteen to wear helmets.

They also urge people to stay in areas with little to no traffic to avoid accidents and to use alleys or backstreets.

The Chamber cautions that there is a slight learning curve with the scooters so for beginners so be patient.

There are other things they would like the public to know about the safety guidelines.

”Stay off of the sidewalks, scooters are actually meant for the road and not sidewalks. They only go fifteen miles per hour in most locations so you know keeping it under fifteen, but then there are some things that people might miss like when you are coming out of an alley way to make sure you’re stopped. Use it and treat it just like you would a car or a bicycle. Make sure you stop for intersections and make sure you are looking out for others,” New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, CEO and president, Michael Looft said.

The scooters get about 1,000 rides per week from visitors and residents.

The chamber just asks that when you are done with them to put the scooters back in an area that is not obstructing the sidewalks.

