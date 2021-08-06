Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No charges in shooting of man who fired at Minneapolis cops

Prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against three Minneapolis police officers who...
Prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against three Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot a Somali American man after he fired at them during a sting(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against three Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot a Somali American man after he fired at them during a sting.

Dolal Idd was shot on Dec. 30. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena reviewed the case at the request of Hennepin County and decided that while Idd’s death was tragic, the use of deadly force by Officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt was justified.

Idd’s death was the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died while being restrained months earlier.

The police chief released body camera video from Idd’s shooting the day after it happened, saying he wanted the public to see it for themselves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a...
State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
UPDATE: Missing Redwood Falls man found “safe and sound”
Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested

Latest News

Target says it will not require its downtown Minneapolis headquarters employees to return to...
Target won’t require office workers to return before 2022
Mankato officials say lawn watering uses a significant amount of the city’s water supply.
Despite rain chances, city of Mankato reminds residents of water conservation efforts
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day