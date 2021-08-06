Pick of the Litter: Karma

Your Photos
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Karma.

Karma is an almost three-year-old pitbull mix.

Karma is a sweet dog who loves to scoot her favorite toy around for hours.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says she’ll do better in a home where she is the only dog.

She is heartworm positive, but BENCHS will pay for the treatment.

She will be spayed at the end of the month.

She also has special food for her allergies.

BENCHS also reminds residents that the Running for Rescues 5k is on Aug. 28th.

For more information on how to adopt Karma, click here.

