Vikings Training Camp: A look inside the revamped secondary

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vikings cornerbacks room looks significantly different than it did in 2020.

The depth chart still features several young players, but the team brought in some experience through free agency to revamp a historically bad secondary from 2020.

So far in training camp, we’re seeing exactly how the pieces are coming together.

“It’s a very unique group. We’ve got veterans and younger guys that mix very well. To me, it’s been a unique situation and it’s been fun,” Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland said.

“It’s always great to have a good mix of guys. Young guys, vet guys, guys that have been around and played in this system or different systems. You can kind of bring a lot to the table, and it’s been great working with everyone we have. But having some vet presences like [Patrick Peterson], like Breeland, like Mackensie [Alexander] coming back, you’ve kind of been through a little bit more, everybody individually around the league. Collectively, it can help,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith said.

Last year, the Vikings defense suffered tremendously due to key injuries.

That’s far from the case this season, with the return of a healthy Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce along the defensive line.

The team also acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to sure up the interior up front.

In the back end, veteran corners Peterson and Breeland will mentor the younger talent, along with a familiar face to Vikings fans, Mackensie Alexander, who spent the last year in Cincinnati before returning to the Vikings in free agency over the offseason.

On paper, this Minnesota defense sports all the pieces to be dominant at every level.

“We’ve got to take that with a grain of salt and really go out here and perform. It’s a lot of work to really know we’ve got the potential to be a number-one defense,” Breeland added.

“That what we’re out here right now trying to figure out in practice. That’s why we put guys in different positions all the time and see what guys can do. We’re trying to figure out who can rush who can drop, whose stout against the run, so there’s a lot of different combinations that I’m throwing out there just so I can evaluate it and when we get close to game time, I can put the guys in the best position to succeed,” Vikings defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said.

The Vikings did lose last year’s first round pick, defensive back Jeff Gladney, after the team cut ties with the corner for off the field issues.

“Like coach is always saying, next man up. We have a lot of depth at the DB position, so I feel like the next guy has to step up and make plays,” Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler said.

We’ll continue to see how things unfold as camp moves to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday for a team practice and scrimmage.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.