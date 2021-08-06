Vikings Training Camp: TE Shane Zylstra battles for roster spot

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State, Mankato’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, Shane Zylstra, is trying to crack the Vikings roster as a third tight end.

“It was a long time coming, but I’m happy to be here, happy to be helping this team and obviously I have a lot of work to do, but I’m excited to be here,” Zylstra said.

Zylstra, an elite wide receiver at the collegiate level, is appealing to NFL teams looking for more playmakers at the tight end position, landing the undrafted star an opportunity at Vikings Training Camp.

“It’s just the mental side of things more than anything, getting in the playbook and looking at your reads and all that stuff and just trying to get used to that,” Zylstra added.

Zylstra is one of three players battling for the final roster spot behind Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin.

Minnesota State wide receiver Shane Zylstra (84) runs after catching a pass during the Division II championship NCAA college football game against West Florida, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

“Just doing the little things, you can’t think about getting cut, that’s what Brandon told me and Adam and C.J., guys like that. You can’t think about the negatives, you’ve got to control what you can control, you’ve got to come out here and just compete everyday and try to help the team win. Ultimately, it’s a team sport, the best team sport, so that’s what I’m here to do,” Zylstra said.

The 6-4 Spicer, Minnesota native is the younger brother of Panthers receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.

“We’re extremely close, we talk just about everyday and it has kind of been that way since high school. Bouncing ideas off him obviously he took the DII to DIII to CFL to NFL route, so he took the long path. I’m also doing the same thing, kind of writing my own story, but it’s guys like him, Adam Thielen, C.J. Ham, and many others that kind of paved the way,” Zylstra added.

New teammate Adam Thielen knows Zylstra from breaking his single-season school records at MSU, Mankato with 81 catches, 1,676 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns.

“I have quite a few friends still on the team, so it’s just talking to them, they’re excited, I’m excited for them, asking how their camp is going, I think they start soon, so yeah we stay in contact,” Zylstra said on his old Maverick football teammates.

The push for a roster and/or practice squad spot continues, with less than a week to go before the preseason begins.

