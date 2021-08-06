Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a...
State auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash
FILE — Authorities in Spirit Lake said a man drowned Wednesday after saving his son, who was...
Omaha man drowns trying to save son in Lake Okoboji
The Redwood Falls Police Department is trying to locate Dale Walter Schliewe, age 70.
UPDATE: Missing Redwood Falls man found “safe and sound”
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill