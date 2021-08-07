Your Photos
Life Work Planning Center helps locals find meaningful work

By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Life Work Planning Center in Mankato is helping unemployed locals find work that is meaningful to them.

COVID-19 forced millions of Americans out of the workforce. Now, as many try to make their way back to the office, the center says it’s important to remember the significance of finding a job *and* finding one that’s fulfilling.

The center is offering free resources to anyone in need. It specializes in providing folks with pre-employment resources to gain skills necessary to obtain their professional goals.

Through monthly workshops, people in all fields can move forward, out of unemployment, and into a meaningful role.

Executive Director Jean Keenan said, “Often times, having a job that doesn’t bring any kind of personal fulfillment, and often times isn’t even a wage that brings you to self sufficiency, becomes just a drain. It’s another thing that you have to do and can even make you feel like you’re falling farther behind.”

The Life Work Planning Center offers resources to help people find work suitable for them.

More information can be found here.

