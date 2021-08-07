New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are in the works to bring a new entertainment center to downtown Mankato.

This comes after SelfMadeGlory, a local talent agency, moved into a spacious property on Cherry Street.

“I wanna see it as a primary place in downtown,” said Christopher Klyce, co-owner of SelfMadeGlory.

Christopher Parker, the other co-owner of SelfMadeGlory, added, “It’s been beautiful to see it progress.”

With more than 9,000 square feet to occupy, the agency has big plans in the works.

“We wanted to grow and add on new things to what we’re doing, more than music,” explained Klyce.

The building comes equipped with a kitchen, community restrooms and large entertainment areas, but the space will require major renovations to get to its fully functioning state. The finished product will include a restaurant, DJ booth, recording studio, lounging areas and multi-level party spaces.

Parker said, “With this space we will have an open mic night for artists to perform.”

Klyce stated, “One thing we really wanted to focus on was doing shows and things like that so, you know, we didn’t really want to have to search around to book different venues, so we had the thought and vision to find a place of our own.”

All renovations are on track to be completed by next August.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.