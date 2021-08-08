Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit

ORONO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Orono man who crashed his car last month and killed two passengers, including the son of the Minnesota men’s hockey team coach, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old James David Blue was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after the crash that killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko, and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, of Maple Grove.

The Orono Police Department said in a release that lab results showed Blue’s blood alcohol content to be 0.175.

Minnesota’s legal alcohol driving limit is 0.08.

Data analyzed from the vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 miles per hour seconds before the July 25 crash.

