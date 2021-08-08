Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit

Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Orono man who crashed his car last month and killed two passengers, including the son of the Minnesota men’s hockey team coach, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old James David Blue was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after the crash that killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko, and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, of Maple Grove.

The Orono Police Department said in a release that lab results showed Blue’s blood alcohol content to be 0.175.

Minnesota’s legal alcohol driving limit is 0.08.

Data analyzed from the vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 miles per hour seconds before the July 25 crash.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Mankato star, Shane Zylstra, is appealing to NFL teams looking for more playmakers at the tight...
Vikings Training Camp: TE Shane Zylstra battles for roster spot

Latest News

Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230k
Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230k
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato
Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato, Minn.
Life Work Planning Center helps locals find meaningful work