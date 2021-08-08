Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato concert lineup builds excitement

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato will be welcoming big names to town as its entertainment scene gets back up and running.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced venues like the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to close its doors last year.

City Manager Susan Arntz stated, “It will be nice for us to, you know, kind of reconnect with the community in a way that we haven’t been able to for quite sometime.”

City officials said it’s exciting that people are purchasing tickets to see big artists like Toby Keith, Nelly and The Beach Boys.

Anna Thill, President of Visit Mankato, added, “It’s exciting to see these big acts come because it’s easier then to draw people in.”

Arntz mentioned, “It’s providing people with an opportunity to engage not just with their families but with their neighbors and others in the community.”

The city said Mankato’s travel industry benefits greatly from local concerts and that the artists will make more people familiar with the area’s entertainment scene.

Thill stated, “Now that we’re seeing this regular schedule lineup, we use that to our fullest advantage to let folks know that we have a lot of great events in this community.”

“It will be a great opportunity, and we hope to carry it out in the safest way possible,” Arntz explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit

Latest News

Shopper flips through a book
Brown County Historical Society hosts annual book sale
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Instead of school supplies, kids got backpacks, haircuts and tennis shoes at no charge
Mankato Salvation Army preparing students for getting back to school