Mankato concert lineup builds excitement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato will be welcoming big names to town as its entertainment scene gets back up and running.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced venues like the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to close its doors last year.

City Manager Susan Arntz stated, “It will be nice for us to, you know, kind of reconnect with the community in a way that we haven’t been able to for quite sometime.”

City officials said it’s exciting that people are purchasing tickets to see big artists like Toby Keith, Nelly and The Beach Boys.

Anna Thill, President of Visit Mankato, added, “It’s exciting to see these big acts come because it’s easier then to draw people in.”

Arntz mentioned, “It’s providing people with an opportunity to engage not just with their families but with their neighbors and others in the community.”

The city said Mankato’s travel industry benefits greatly from local concerts and that the artists will make more people familiar with the area’s entertainment scene.

Thill stated, “Now that we’re seeing this regular schedule lineup, we use that to our fullest advantage to let folks know that we have a lot of great events in this community.”

“It will be a great opportunity, and we hope to carry it out in the safest way possible,” Arntz explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.