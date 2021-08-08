Hockey Day Minnesota schedule announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bally Sports North, some of the Minnesota Wild organization, Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s and women’s hockey team, Mankato East, Mankato West, Edina.

Just some of the participating teams that will be at Hockey Day Minnesota 22.

hey joined us at RibFest kind of talk about the schedule who is going to be at it and just gain some anticipation for what is going to come in January.

The slate is set for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 in Mankato. As is tradition, the day will be filled with high school, collegiate and professional play all broadcast from the Key City of the Minnesota River Valley.

“The best part of Hockey Day Minnesota is bringing our viewers into your town,” Bally Sports North sideline reporter, Kevin Gorg said.

“Great match-ups throughout the weekend. It is not just one day, Hockey Day has become bigger and bigger every year and now it’s like four or five days we will be in Mankato,” Minnesota Wilf Community Relations, Wayne Pertersen said.

Mark your calendars for January twenty second. That’s when the all-day puck coverage starts early from Blakeslee stadium with a bag.

The first face off is between the Edina Hornets and the Andover Huskies girls team at 9:30 a.m.

Following that game is Prior Lake vs East Grand Forks boys at 1 p.m.

Then it’s men’s Mavs team facing off against its newest conference rivals, St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m.

“For this to happen right now and for us to christen Blakeslee field and play a team like St. Thomas. It’s an opportunity we are all excited about,” Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey head coach, Mike Hastings said.

Ending as always with some Wild Hockey at the Xcel Energy Center.

Games will be played by Mankato East and West’s girls teams, along with Minnesota Warriors Hockey throughout the five day hockey extravaganza.

“We are super excited to come down here, just continue to show that hockey continues to save lives and have fun with our guys,” Minnesota Warrior Hockey captain, Jeremy Koelln said.

This will be the first time that Hockey Day MN is coming to Mankato and fans are excited.

“We look forward to being able to showcase what Mankato and the surrounding areas really bring to the table when you talking about an event that can entertain many,” Hastings said.

“Every reason to believe that this will be the best hockey day yet and they will continue to raise the bar higher and higher,” Petersen said.

This will also be the first time that two pre-professional teams also known as “juniors” go head to head.

“Some of our guys have never played hockey outside, some of our local Minnesota kids grew up on the pond. For a lot of us it’s like two world coming together, their team up in Minneapolis feels the same way. We are just really excited to get going with this,” Steele County Blades head coach, Nick Adamek said.

“Huge motivation to be playing in the same place they are. With the teams that are so recognizable with Mankato and the new DI team in Minnesota,” Steele County Blades player, Jordan Nawrocki said.

Obviously a lot of anticipation and excitement coming from everyone involved to have Hockey Day Minnesota, come to Mankato, but especially the participating teams and hosting teams.

They are excited to have people come down to Southern Minnesota for the first time and show them what it is all about.

