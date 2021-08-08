Your Photos
Region 6C: Eagle Lake tops Gaylord courtesy of late charge

By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAYLORD Minn. (KEYC) - The Gaylord Islanders hosted the Eagle Lake Expos for a second-round Region 6C Tournament matchup, on Saturday.

The game was tied at one run apiece at the halfway mark, though Eagle Lake surged late to win 7-1.

Eagle Lake advances in the winner’s bracket, while Gaylord will compete in an elimination game on Sunday.

