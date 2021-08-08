Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230k

Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230k
Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230k(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Employees of a Minneapolis restaurant group will receive money they were denied after the company laid off workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns without giving them their final paychecks.

A settlement completed Thursday between Bartmann Companies and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will ultimately provide $230,000 in back pay, overtime and damages to its employees.

The group operates eight neighborhood restaurants, including Trapeze, Barbette, Tiny Diner and Red Stag Supperclub. In addition to the missed payroll, investigators found that Bartmann had failed to compensate workers for overtime hours.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day
Mankato star, Shane Zylstra, is appealing to NFL teams looking for more playmakers at the tight...
Vikings Training Camp: TE Shane Zylstra battles for roster spot

Latest News

Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato
Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato, Minn.
Life Work Planning Center helps locals find meaningful work