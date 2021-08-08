Your Photos
Vikings Training Camp: Question marks surrounding offensive line

By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just over five weeks away from the Minnesota Vikings regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So far throughout camp, we’ve gotten some clarity on what the Vikings offensive line will look like come week one.

Minnesota used two of its top three draft picks to add onto the offensive line with Christian Darrisaw at left tackle and right guard Wyatt Davis.

With left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O’Neill in the mix, both Darrisaw and Davis were expected to be early contributors for an offensive line that has been uncertain for the past few seasons.

Though, offseason core surgery caused Darrisaw to miss reps in the spring and the first six training camp practices and Davis has only taken second-team reps at right guard while last year’s left guard Dakota Dozier and former sixth-rounder Oli Udoh who have gotten reps in at right guard.

“For a rookie to come in, they get indoctrinated very quickly to what we do. I’d like to credit the Brian O’Neills and the Garret Bradburys in our group for bringing those guys in and helping teach our style, because they do a really good job overall with Wyatt and 71, they do a good job taking him in and just having the foundation that’s been built before they got here and it continues on,” Vikings offensive coordinator Phil Rauscher said.

“Everybody started somewhere and I think that their skill set and the way they work together as a unit is what’s going to get us through it. Offensive lineman don’t have individual roles, we have group roles,” Rauscher added.

There’s still time for things to change, but for now it’s unlikely we won’t see the rookies in front of Kirk Cousins to start the season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

