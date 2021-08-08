Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
The five story mixed-use building was developed by Brennan Properties and built by Brennan...
Bridge Plaza officially opens its doors
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato

Latest News

Vikings Cornerback Depth
Vikings Cornerback Depth
Gaylord vs. Lake Crystal
Gaylord vs. Lake Crystal
Vikings Offensive Line
Vikings Offensive Line
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears