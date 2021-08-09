33 artists to receive $1,500 grant for upcoming projects

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - 33 local artists will receive grants to support their upcoming projects.

The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council is hosting three workshops for southern Minnesota residents to learn how to apply.

Executive director Brenda Byron said, “We have a very vibrant arts community in our nine county region.”

Creators ranging from dancers, to musicians, visual artists and more are invited to attend.

“[We have a] lot of artists that are visual artists. They might be working in painting, drawing, sculpture. We have a lot of writers that are creating new work, manuscripts, poems. We have musicians that are advancing their careers,” Byron listed.

Each recipient of the Artist Development Grant will be awarded $1,500, which is made possible by state funds and charitable donations.

“We receive money from the Minnesota State Legislature and the McKnight Foundation,” added Byron.

The money can be used to cover a variety of needs such as equipment costs or living expenses.

“They really got to think specifically how can they best use those funds to advance their career in the next nine to twelve months,” explained Byron.

Two in-person workshops will be held Monday and Tuesday at the 410 Project in Mankato. Artists are also invited to tune in to a virtual session next Tuesday.

All applications must be submitted by September 1.

Byron said, “The board reviews it at the end of September and by October 1, we’ll be announcing the artists the receive grants.”

More information can be found here.

