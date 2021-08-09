Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Activists begin new push to disband Minneapolis Police Department

Activists begin new push to disband Minneapolis Police Department
Activists begin new push to disband Minneapolis Police Department(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city’s police department, more than a year after George Floyd’s death at the hands of officers.

They’re making efforts to persuade people to vote this November to replace the department with a new public safety unit that will have licensed peace officers “if necessary.”

An effort to do away with the department last summer came up short when City Council members ran out of time to get the proposal on the ballot.

The new push is well-funded; a foundation with ties to billionaire George Soros has donated $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Authorities say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated...
Man shot & killed in Renville, suspect arrested
Starting Monday, there will be an indoor face covering requirement at Minnesota State...
MSU Mankato to implement mask mandate regardless of vaccination status
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit
Driver in fatal car crash more than twice over legal limit

Latest News

Save back to school shopping receipts to claim tax benefits
Save back to school shopping receipts to claim tax benefits
Small plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota
Three dead in single-engine plane crash in Victoria
Men’s Mavs team will faceoff against its newest conference rivals, St. Thomas at 4:30
Hockey Day Minnesota schedule announced
Vikings Cornerback Depth
Vikings Cornerback Depth