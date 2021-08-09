First look at Maverick football on day one of fall camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Maverick football team makes its return to the field for fall training camp.

12 practices and one scrimmage lie ahead of the Sept. 2 regular season opener against the Northern State Wolves, at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Sun favorites return some core players with the addition of notable transfers and highly rated rookies.

“We’ve been hungry, we’ve been eager, we’ve been praying for this day to come for a long time,” MSU’s senior cornerback, Ty’Shonan Brooks said.

“Its been 590-plus days since we’ve played a game here at Blakeslee or as anyone as a Maverick has taken a snap,” Minnesota State senior offensive-lineman, Hunter Toppel added.

“Feels like I’m a kid in a candy store. It’s our first time to actually have a true fall camp that we had back in 2019. We have such good memories from that season,” Maverick football head coach, Todd Hoffner said.

The Mavericks finished the 2019 season as the NCAA Division II National Champion runners up for the second time in the last decade.

In conference play, Minnesota State has won 35-straight Northern Sun games with seven conference titles.

To no surprise, the purple and gold were picked to finish first in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

“We have very high standards, very high expectations here. Winning the conference or even winning the championship doesn’t happen overnight, it happens here at practice everyday. The past success has given us a little more confidence and has also raised the bar to reach more,” Brooks said.

Though, this years team doesn’t include former running back Nate Gunn who led the rushing attack, Ryan Schlichte, who led the Mavericks in the air in 2019, or all-time receiver Shane Zylstra, and defensive powerhouse Zach Robertson.

But, optimism is high as the team returns veteran quarterback J.D. Ekowa plus a few Division I transfers in the receiving corps.

“On paper we look really good right now. Now, we’ve got to practice and see what kind of team we can put together when it comes to continuity, team unity, cohesion, all the things that you can’t measure that separates a good team from a great team,” Hoffner said.

We will continue to deep dive into the program all-week long at MSU’s fall camp.

