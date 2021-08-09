Your Photos
GreenSeam ramps up for upcoming Celebration of Ag Event

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam invites the public to its 2nd Celebration of Ag Event.

People will hear about GreenSeam’s accomplishments over the past year, listen to guest speakers, network with Ag leaders and enjoy a Mankato MoonDogs vs. Huskies game.

“Farmers and ag businesses and food suppliers, continue to provide food through the pandemic, so we didn’t have empty shelves. We wanted to take time to reflect on the ability our industry has to put food on families’ tables,” said GreenSeam Director Sam Zielger.

Speakers include GreenSeam Chairman Gary Koch, Green Seam Director Sam Ziegler, Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Economic Employment Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota State University Mankato President Edward Inch.

The event takes place at ISG Field in Mankato, August 11th at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each, which include unlimited ballpark and fountain drinks, as well as three free beers for attendees 21+.

For more information, visit GreenSeam’s event website.

