Iowa weather officials report tornado but no major damage

FILE — Meteorologist Joshua Eckl photographed a confirmed funnel cloud that touched down near...
FILE — Meteorologist Joshua Eckl photographed a confirmed funnel cloud that touched down near the town of New Richland, Minn., in Waseca County in this undated file photo.(KEYC Photo/Joshua Eckl)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado touched down in northwest Iowa Sunday evening with no substantial damage or injuries reported.

The tornado was reported by a storm chaser at 11:23 p.m. north of Otho, according to the weather service’s Des Moines office.

Emergency managers reported some tree damage, including downed limbs in Dayton, WOI television reported.

Funnel clouds were reported further to the northwest between 8:40 and 9 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued for Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Franklin, Pocahontas, and Webster counties at various points Sunday night.

The Iowa forecast calls for high temperatures to surpass 90 degrees each day through Thursday before moderating on Friday to the mid 80s. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

